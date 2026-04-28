Shaboozey's Outlaws Never Die Tour to follow concept album

Shaboozey's Outlaws Never Die Tour (Live Nation)
By Stephen Hubbard

Shaboozey's taking Cherie Lee on tour this fall.

The "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" hitmaker will launch his Outlaws Never Die Tour Sept. 8 in Phoenix, following the July 31 release of his concept album, The Outlaw Cherie Lee & Other Western Tales.

Brittney Spencer, Noeline Hofmann, Kashus Culpepper, Carter Faith and Angel White will join him on the trek.

BigXthaPlug will play two Canadian shows with him Sept. 24-25, while Noah Cyrus will open his Red Rocks concert on Oct. 13.

The 25-show run wraps Oct. 27 at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles.

Presales kick off Wednesday, before tickets become available to the public on Friday. Shaboozey's donating a dollar from every ticket sold to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-909-5991

    The K-Club Newsletter