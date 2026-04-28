Shaboozey's Outlaws Never Die Tour to follow concept album

Shaboozey's taking Cherie Lee on tour this fall.

The "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" hitmaker will launch his Outlaws Never Die Tour Sept. 8 in Phoenix, following the July 31 release of his concept album, The Outlaw Cherie Lee & Other Western Tales.

Brittney Spencer, Noeline Hofmann, Kashus Culpepper, Carter Faith and Angel White will join him on the trek.

BigXthaPlug will play two Canadian shows with him Sept. 24-25, while Noah Cyrus will open his Red Rocks concert on Oct. 13.

The 25-show run wraps Oct. 27 at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles.

Presales kick off Wednesday, before tickets become available to the public on Friday. Shaboozey's donating a dollar from every ticket sold to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.