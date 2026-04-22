Shania Twain to host the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards

Shania Twain will host the upcoming Academy of Country Music Awards, as the show returns to MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, May 17.

“I’m thrilled to be hosting the 61st ACM Awards in Las Vegas, a place that feels like home," Shania says. “It’s such an honor to be part of this incredible night celebrating country music’s biggest stars, especially with so many talented women leading nominations this year. I can’t wait to welcome all of the fans and artists out for this unforgettable night.”

The Canadian pop/country superstar took home the coveted entertainer of the year trophy at the 35th ACMs, later picking up the ACM poet's award for her songwriting, as well.

Cody Johnson, Kacey Musgraves, Lainey Wilson, Little Big Town, Miranda Lambert and Riley Green are already set to perform on the show, which will stream live on Prime Video.

Look for more performers to be added in the days to come.

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