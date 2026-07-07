Smooth sailing ahead through Thursday

DAYTON, OH — The weather pattern across the Miami Valley will stay quiet through at least Thursday of this week.

We’re between weather systems right now, and we’re enjoying temperatures much cooler than they were this time last week.

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For Wednesday, it’ll be a very similar day to Tuesday. Partly cloudy with high temperatures reaching the middle 80s.

86 degrees is the average high temperature for this time of year, and that’s exactly where we should end up on Wednesday.

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By late Thursday evening, a stray storm or two could move into the Miami Valley, but most areas stay dry through Thursday.

Friday will bring the best chance for rain this week as a cold front moves through the area. Behind the front, high temperatures will only warm to the lower 80s this weekend.

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