Sunny skies and warm afternoons in Miami Valley this week

DAYTON, OH — High pressure has regained control of the weather across the Miami Valley, and we’re getting to enjoy some very nice weather as a result.

Every day this week, we’re looking at sunshine. Cool temperatures in the morning give way to comfortably warm temperatures during the afternoon.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Storm Center 7 Weather app for alerts as news breaks]

The typical high temperature this time of year is 79 degrees. We’ll be right around that with no extremes over the next 7 days.

The warmest day we’ll see is Friday. Dayton should only hit 83 degrees. With low humidity still in place, that shouldn’t feel too bad.

[WATCH Storm Center 7 Weather on the following devices]

We will see the weather pattern shift around a bit heading into the weekend. High pressure slides east, allowing a weak cold front to move in from the northwest.

We should see scattered thunderstorms develop near this front on Saturday. A few showers could linger into Sunday, especially south of Dayton.

©2026 Cox Media Group