Spotify returns to Blake Shelton's honky-tonk for CMA Fest

For the seventh year, Spotify House will take over Nashville's Ole Red for three days during CMA Fest.

The much-anticipated chance to see huge stars in a Broadway honky-tonk runs June 4-6 from 10 a.m. CT until 2 a.m. CT.

On Thursday, June 4, Ashley McBryde, Cody Johnson, Corey Kent, Jelly Roll, Jon Pardi, Koe Wetzel, Old Dominion and Zach John King are just some of the artists who'll play.

Friday will make way for Brothers Osborne, Carly Pearce, Diplo, ERNEST, Graham Barham, Keith Urban, Ole 60, Tucker Wetmore, Vincent Mason, Wyatt Flores and more.

Carter Faith, Cole Swindell, Dan + Shay, Dasha, Josh Ross, Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, Midland, Russell Dickerson, Shaboozey and The Band Perry take the stage on Saturday.

Surprise guests have also become a staple of Spotify House at Ole Red, which debuted in 2018.

To let more fans have a chance to get in, daytime programming will wrap at 4:30 p.m. CT to reset the crowd for the nighttime kickoff at 5:30 p.m. CT. To come back in, earlier guests will just need to rejoin the line.

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