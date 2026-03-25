Surprise new album from Country Music Hall of Famer Don Williams

An unexpected album from late Country Music Hall of Famer Don Williams will arrive May 29, made up of forgotten recordings discovered in his family's rural Tennessee Home.



Executive produced by his son, musician Tim Williams, Epilogue: The Cellar Tapes was a collaboration with Don's producer of four decades, Garth Fundis.

“Don liked every one of these songs,” Fundis recalls in a press release. “I remember recording all of them. ... He was very particular about the songs he recorded and the sound we created for each of them. But, if a song didn’t make [it into] an album, it wasn’t necessarily because he didn’t like it. Moreover, it was because of how songs fit together to create an album."

"I think he’d be thrilled to know that people could hear him sing these new songs they didn’t know existed," he adds. "I’m certain Don would be proud of this album."

The tracks on the album were recorded between 1979 and 1984, concurrent with hits like "Good Ole Boys Like Me,” “It Must Be Love,” “I Believe in You,” “Lord, I Hope This Day is Good” and “Love is on a Roll."

The album's first single, "Leaving Louisiana in the Broad Daylight," is out now, along with its music video. Written by Rodney Crowell, the classic was made famous by the Oak Ridge Boys and Emmylou Harris.

Here's the complete track listing for Don Williams' Epilogue: The Cellar Tapes, which comes out May 29:

"Try Me Again"

"You Came True"

"I'm the One" (Alternate Version)

"Leaving Louisiana in the Broad Daylight"

"I Wish I Was Crazy Again"

"I'm in Love for My Last Time"

"Spinning Around"

"A Matter of Time"

"I'm the One" (Original Version)

"How Can I Miss What I Never Had"

"Goldy's Gone from Golden"

"Growing on Me"

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