Take your 'Boots Off' for another 'California Sunrise' with Jon Pardi

Get ready for the dawning of another California Sunrise, as Jon Pardi readies the 10th Anniversary Edition of his 2016 album.

“Ten years ago I made a record that would unknowingly change my life,” the Golden State native says. “Since then, it’s been one hell of a ride—my family has grown, I’ve seen the world, and I’m out here living my dream. It’s pretty damn cool to see how much people continue to embrace this project even all these years later. Thankful for the last ten and looking forward to the next.”

The new edition drops June 12 and adds three tracks from the vault: "Drinkin' and Dancin'," "If I Had Another Heart" and "How Did You Know," which is out now.

Just how successful was the triple-Platinum-selling #1 album? It launched five singles, all Platinum and beyond. "Head Over Boots" is seven-times Platinum, while "Dirt on My Boots" is six-times Platinum.

Stay tuned to see if Jon's current top-30 hit, "Boots Off," can walk a similar path.

Quadruple-Platinum "Heartache on the Dance Floor," three-times Platinum "Night Shift" and Platinum "She Ain't in It" are the other big sellers on California Sunrise (10th Anniversary Edition).

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