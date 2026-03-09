Thomas Rhett announces The Soundtrack To Life Tour

Thomas Rhett’s songs are surely the soundtrack to many people’s lives, which makes the name of his new tour especially fitting.

TR’s The Soundtrack to Life tour will kick off July 9 in Nashville and is set to wrap Oct. 24 in Omaha. There’s a rotating list of opening acts, who include ERNEST, Zach John King, Conner Smith, Kashus Culpepper, and Vincent Mason; Emily Ann Roberts will play all dates.

“I’ve always believed a great song can take you right back to a moment -- your first love, the last day of school, that summer you never wanted to end -- and that’s what I hope the fans take away from our shows this summer,” TR says in a statement.

He adds, “I can’t wait to hit the road with this crew of insanely talented artists and make some memories.”

Presales start March 11 at 10 a.m. local time, followed by a general onsale March 13 at 10 a.m. local time. Visit ThomasRhett.com for all the details.

The newly minted father of five will pause the tour in late July and early August to open for Morgan Wallen in Ann Arbor, Michigan, on July 24, and for Luke Combs at London’s Wembley Stadium on Jul. 31, Aug. 1 an,d 2.

