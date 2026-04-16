Thomas Rhett, Little Big Town and Jake Owen join Alan Jackson's final show

Alan Jackson’s Last Call: One More for the Road – The Finale (Doussan Music Group and Peachtree Entertainment)

Even though the final show of Alan Jackson's touring career is sold out, there's still more talent joining the all-star lineup.

Thomas Rhett, Little Big Town and Jake Owen are the latest names added to the roster, which already includes Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Riley Green, Cody Johnson, Miranda Lambert, Jon Pardi, Carrie Underwood and Lee Ann Womack.

Alan Jackson's Last Call: One More for the Road – The Finale will take place Saturday, June 27, at Nashville's Nissan Stadium.

Look for even more talent to be announced in the weeks to come.

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