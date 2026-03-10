Thomas Rhett to play stadium shows with pop star Niall Horan

Thomas Rhett and pop star Niall Horan together on one bill? It may seem like an unusual pairing, but the two are teaming up for two stadium dates this summer.

Niall writes on Instagram, "When TR brought up the idea of doing these, I immediately got so excited just thinking about it. We’ve been friends for ages and it just makes perfect sense."

Niall says during these two shows they'll "each play our own sets but also play together and do some special stuff."

This won't be the first time the two have sung together. Niall and Thomas recorded a duet version of TR's song "Old Tricks" as a bonus track on the digital deluxe reissue of his album About a Woman.

Thomas says in a statement, "There’s nothing I love more than being on the road alongside longtime friends — it’s going to be a blast for us and the fans.”

The shows are set to take place July 9 at GEODIS Park in Nashville and July 18 at Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey, Pennsylvania. You can sign up now at niallhoran.com for access to the presale, which starts at 10 a.m. local time Wednesday. The general sale begins Friday.

