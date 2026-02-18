'Time's Ticking' & Justin Moore thinks all his success is 'just ridiculous'

As Justin Moore's latest hit, "Time's Ticking," rises into the top 10, he's reflecting on how far he's come.

"It’s pretty amazing, man," the Arkansas native says. "When I moved to Nashville, #1 was never in the equation. [My goal] was just, have a couple of hits and be able to play music and make some money. And to be where we are — you know, to have 20-plus top-10 records and 13 number ones is just ridiculous."

"[The] point being, I’m very, very humbled with the career that we’ve had, and it’s just ridiculous, to be honest with you," he adds. "I don’t even know what to say about it, but 'thank you,' you know?"

Justin found his first chart success with 2008's "Back That Thing Up," though it only made it to #38. The subsequent "Small Town USA," however, became his first #1.

His most recent chart-topper, "This Is My Dirt," hit the pinnacle in October 2024.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.