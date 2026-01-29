Top 25 songs in Cleveland on Shazam in the past week

Stacker compiled a list of the most Shazamed songs in Cleveland. Data is as of January 29, 2026. Keep reading to see which of your favorite songs made the list.
#25. Golden Slumbers
- Artist: The Beatles
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top 50 song in four other metros
#24. have to.
- Artist: Brent Faiyaz
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top song in two other metros
--- Top three song in three other metros
--- Top five song in four other metros
--- Top 10 song in nine other metros
#23. Nice To Meet You
- Artist: Myles Smith
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top 25 song in four other metros
--- Top 50 song in 15 other metros
#22. Ordinary
- Artist: Alex Warren
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top 10 song in one other metro
--- Top 20 song in 16 other metros
--- Top 25 song in 20 other metros
--- Top 50 song in 45 other metros
#21. So Easy (To Fall In Love)
- Artist: Olivia Dean
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top song in two other metros
--- Top 10 song in three other metros
--- Top 20 song in 20 other metros
--- Top 25 song in 29 other metros
#20. Aperture
- Artist: Harry Styles
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top song in one other metro
--- Top three song in two other metros
--- Top five song in five other metros
--- Top 10 song in 18 other metros
#19. Lullaby
- Artist: JayDon & Paradise
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top 10 song in one other metro
--- Top 20 song in two other metros
--- Top 50 song in six other metros
#18. Mrs. Trendsetter
- Artist: Lil Baby
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top 10 song in one other metro
--- Top 20 song in seven other metros
--- Top 25 song in 11 other metros
--- Top 50 song in 25 other metros
#17. girl, get up.
- Artist: Doechii & SZA
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top five song in two other metros
--- Top 10 song in five other metros
--- Top 20 song in 12 other metros
--- Top 25 song in 16 other metros
#16. Choosin' Texas
- Artist: Ella Langley
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top song in seven other metros
--- Top three song in 14 other metros
--- Top five song in 21 other metros
--- Top 10 song in 32 other metros
#15. Papaoutai (Afro Soul)
- Artist: mikeeysmind, Chill77 & Unjaps
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top song in eight other metros
--- Top three song in 13 other metros
--- Top five song in 19 other metros
--- Top 10 song in 35 other metros
#14. End of Beginning
- Artist: Djo
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top three song in one other metro
--- Top five song in four other metros
--- Top 10 song in 20 other metros
--- Top 20 song in 43 other metros
#13. The Fate of Ophelia
- Artist: Taylor Swift
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top three song in four other metros
--- Top five song in six other metros
--- Top 10 song in 18 other metros
--- Top 20 song in 42 other metros
#12. I (Who Have Nothing)
- Artist: Roberta Flack & Donny Hathaway
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top song in one other metro
--- Top three song in nine other metros
--- Top five song in 14 other metros
--- Top 10 song in 22 other metros
#11. Luther Played the Boogie
- Artist: Johnny Cash
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top five song in four other metros
--- Top 10 song in 17 other metros
--- Top 20 song in 24 other metros
--- Top 25 song in 30 other metros
#10. LET 'EM KNOW
- Artist: T.I.
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top song in one other metro
--- Top three song in three other metros
--- Top five song in four other metros
--- Top 10 song in 13 other metros
#9. Golden
- Artist: HUNTR/X, EJAE, AUDREY NUNA, REI AMI & KPop Demon Hunters Cast
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top three song in one other metro
--- Top five song in three other metros
--- Top 10 song in 18 other metros
--- Top 20 song in 40 other metros
#8. POP DAT THANG
- Artist: DaBaby
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top three song in one other metro
--- Top five song in five other metros
--- Top 10 song in 18 other metros
--- Top 20 song in 34 other metros
#7. Folded
- Artist: Kehlani
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top five song in one other metro
--- Top 10 song in five other metros
--- Top 20 song in 33 other metros
--- Top 25 song in 38 other metros
#6. back to friends
- Artist: sombr
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top song in two other metros
--- Top three song in 15 other metros
--- Top five song in 28 other metros
--- Top 10 song in 46 other metros
#5. BOO
- Artist: H3adband
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top three song in two other metros
--- Top five song in six other metros
--- Top 10 song in 18 other metros
--- Top 20 song in 32 other metros
#4. I Just Might
- Artist: Bruno Mars
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top song in five other metros
--- Top three song in 20 other metros
--- Top five song in 33 other metros
--- Top 10 song in 56 other metros
#3. Man I Need
- Artist: Olivia Dean
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top song in two other metros
--- Top three song in 29 other metros
--- Top five song in 45 other metros
--- Top 10 song in 56 other metros
#2. What You Saying
- Artist: Lil Uzi Vert
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top song in 11 other metros
--- Top three song in 23 other metros
--- Top five song in 34 other metros
--- Top 10 song in 49 other metros
#1. Feeling On My Body (Remix)
- Artist: Taffy & PLUTO
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top song in 14 other metros
--- Top three song in 23 other metros
--- Top five song in 30 other metros
--- Top 10 song in 39 other metros