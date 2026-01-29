Top 25 songs in Cincinnati on Shazam in the past week

Stacker compiled a list of the most Shazamed songs in Cincinnati. Data is as of January 29, 2026. Keep reading to see which of your favorite songs made the list.

#25. What's Up?

- Artist: 4 Non Blondes

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 20 song in three other metros

--- Top 50 song in 11 other metros

#24. MR RECOUP

- Artist: 21 Savage & Drake

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 20 song in three other metros

--- Top 25 song in four other metros

--- Top 50 song in 11 other metros

#23. DON'T PLAY WITH ME

- Artist: Thompsxn Therapy

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 10 song in one other metro

--- Top 20 song in five other metros

--- Top 25 song in 10 other metros

--- Top 50 song in 24 other metros

#22. girl, get up.

- Artist: Doechii & SZA

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top five song in two other metros

--- Top 10 song in five other metros

--- Top 20 song in 13 other metros

--- Top 25 song in 16 other metros

#21. POP DAT THANG

- Artist: DaBaby

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top three song in one other metro

--- Top five song in five other metros

--- Top 10 song in 19 other metros

--- Top 20 song in 35 other metros

#20. Mrs. Trendsetter

- Artist: Lil Baby

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 10 song in one other metro

--- Top 20 song in seven other metros

--- Top 25 song in 11 other metros

--- Top 50 song in 25 other metros

#19. Folded

- Artist: Kehlani

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top five song in one other metro

--- Top 10 song in six other metros

--- Top 20 song in 33 other metros

--- Top 25 song in 38 other metros

#18. Wicked Game

- Artist: Chris Isaak

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 10 song in two other metros

--- Top 20 song in 16 other metros

--- Top 25 song in 33 other metros

--- Top 50 song in 55 other metros

#17. Hands On You

- Artist: Ashley Monroe

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top five song in one other metro

--- Top 10 song in five other metros

--- Top 20 song in 20 other metros

--- Top 25 song in 24 other metros

#16. Aperture

- Artist: Harry Styles

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top song in one other metro

--- Top three song in two other metros

--- Top five song in five other metros

--- Top 10 song in 18 other metros

#15. WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!

- Artist: RAYE

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top five song in two other metros

--- Top 10 song in 10 other metros

--- Top 20 song in 20 other metros

--- Top 25 song in 24 other metros

#14. So Easy (To Fall In Love)

- Artist: Olivia Dean

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top song in two other metros

--- Top 10 song in three other metros

--- Top 20 song in 19 other metros

--- Top 25 song in 29 other metros

#13. LET 'EM KNOW

- Artist: T.I.

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top song in one other metro

--- Top three song in three other metros

--- Top five song in four other metros

--- Top 10 song in 14 other metros

#12. Luther Played the Boogie

- Artist: Johnny Cash

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top five song in four other metros

--- Top 10 song in 17 other metros

--- Top 20 song in 24 other metros

--- Top 25 song in 30 other metros

#11. End of Beginning

- Artist: Djo

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top three song in one other metro

--- Top five song in four other metros

--- Top 10 song in 20 other metros

--- Top 20 song in 43 other metros

#10. Golden

- Artist: HUNTR/X, EJAE, AUDREY NUNA, REI AMI & KPop Demon Hunters Cast

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top three song in one other metro

--- Top five song in three other metros

--- Top 10 song in 18 other metros

--- Top 20 song in 40 other metros

#9. back to friends

- Artist: sombr

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top song in two other metros

--- Top three song in 15 other metros

--- Top five song in 28 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 46 other metros

#8. I (Who Have Nothing)

- Artist: Roberta Flack & Donny Hathaway

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top song in one other metro

--- Top three song in nine other metros

--- Top five song in 14 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 21 other metros

#7. BOO

- Artist: H3adband

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top three song in two other metros

--- Top five song in seven other metros

--- Top 10 song in 18 other metros

--- Top 20 song in 32 other metros

#6. Papaoutai (Afro Soul)

- Artist: mikeeysmind, Chill77 & Unjaps

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top song in eight other metros

--- Top three song in 13 other metros

--- Top five song in 19 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 34 other metros

#5. Choosin' Texas

- Artist: Ella Langley

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top song in seven other metros

--- Top three song in 14 other metros

--- Top five song in 20 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 31 other metros

#4. What You Saying

- Artist: Lil Uzi Vert

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top song in 11 other metros

--- Top three song in 24 other metros

--- Top five song in 34 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 49 other metros

#3. Man I Need

- Artist: Olivia Dean

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top song in two other metros

--- Top three song in 29 other metros

--- Top five song in 45 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 56 other metros

#2. I Just Might

- Artist: Bruno Mars

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top song in five other metros

--- Top three song in 19 other metros

--- Top five song in 33 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 56 other metros

#1. Feeling On My Body (Remix)

- Artist: Taffy & PLUTO

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top song in 14 other metros

--- Top three song in 23 other metros

--- Top five song in 30 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 39 other metros