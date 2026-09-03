2 dead after small plane crashes, catches fire near Tampa executive airport

First responders investigate in the wooded area where a small plane crashed northeast of Tampa, Florida. Two people were killed.

TAMPA, Fla. — Two people were killed on Thursday when a small plane crashed near a west-central Florida airport, authorities said.

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According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, the Lancair Evolution airplane crashed in a wooded area near U.S. 301 and Maislin Drive, located northeast of downtown Tampa. Hillsborough County Fire and Rescue received multiple 911 calls at about 8:17 a.m. ET, WFLA reported.

When firefighters arrived, the plane was engulfed in flames, according to the television station.

The crash occurred near the Tampa Executive Airport, WTSP reported.

According to the sheriff’s office, the plane took off from the executive airport but its destination had not been revealed by authorities, the television station reported.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board have taken over the investigation of the case, the sheriff’s office said.

The names of the victims have not been released, pending next-of-kin notification.

“It is a tragic day for the families of the two individuals who were involved in this plane crash,” sheriff’s office Chief Deputy Joseph Maurer said during a news conference.

A preliminary report from the NTSB is expected within 30 days, WTSP reported.

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