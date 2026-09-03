2 killed, 6 injured in Minneapolis shooting; suspect dead

MINNEAPOLIS — Two people were killed and six others -- including three police officers -- were injured in the wake of a shooting on Thursday after a standoff at an apartment building near downtown Minneapolis, authorities said. The suspect is also dead.

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One of the victims died from their wounds at an area hospital while the other one died at the scene, the hospital, and another died at the scene, according to KMSP. The suspected shooter also died at the scene.

Police said the suspected shooter was fighting an eviction at the apartment complex, the Star Tribune reported. He was identified as Carlton Neal Johnson II, 35, of Minneapolis.

Two Minneapolis police officers were shot on an upper floor of the apartment building, according to two people familiar with the investigation. Live updates on this breaking news: https://t.co/kuS4rzqmvi — The Minnesota Star Tribune (@StarTribune) September 2, 2026

Minneapolis interim police Chief Bill Peterson said law enforcement was “familiar with who this individual was,” according to the newspaper.

Johnson was also found dead at the scene from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, officials said.

The shooting occurred about half a block from the Minneapolis Convention Center in the Loring Park neighborhood of the city, The New York Times reported.

Officers responded to the apartment building after receiving a 911 call at about 4:36 p.m. ET, according to the newspaper. During a news conference, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said two officers were shot -- one twice in the abdomen and another twice in the leg.

The first officer was transported to an area hospital and was listed in stable condition, the mayor said. Peterson added that all of the injured officers are expected to make full recoveries.

The first officers arriving at the apartment complex reported seeing “multiple victims” on the ground and heard gunfire coming from the upper levels of the building, KSTP reported.

As officers followed the sound of gunfire to an upper floor, visibility from the haze became limited, and that is when the two officers were shot.

A third officer was injured in the shooting, although not by gunfire, officials said.

Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty said in a statement that the shooting was “a terrible and shocking attack.”

“Our hearts go out to the families and loved ones of the deceased, the law enforcement officers who were shot, and all the other victims who are currently receiving medical care,” Moriarty said.

At the time of the shooting, Carlton Johnson was fighting an eviction proceeding based on a series of threatening incidents at the apartment complex, court records show.

Attorneys for Shoreline Plaza served Johnson with an eviction notice on June 16, claiming the man had breached his lease on six occasions between Jan. 16 and June 13, the Star Tribune reported. The eviction notice claimed he assaulted another resident in March and walked around the complex with a firearm in June. At that time, Johnson allegedly made “multiple statements to other residents” that he “would kill someone.” Two days later, the notice said, he flashed his gun again.

Umecua Agnew, 48, was in the elevator of the apartment building with two other adults and a child when she heard gunshots, she told the Times. As the doors opened, she pressed the button to return to her eighth-floor apartment.

“Oh lord, it just felt like the shooting was on every floor,” she told the newspaper. “I could feel it every time the elevator went up.”

Agnew, who moved into the building in April, said she remained in her apartment until police officers escorted her outside.

“I just thank God that I was able to get into my apartment,” she told the Times.

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