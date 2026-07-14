All-Star Game: Cardinals’ Jordan Walker rallies to win Home Run Derby

Jordan Walker watches one of his drives sail into the stands at Citizens Bank Park on Monday during the MLB All-Star Home Run Derby.

PHILADELPHIA — Jordan Walker proved to be a villain in Philadelphia, winning the MLB All-Star Home Run Derby on Monday by edging hometown Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber 12-11 in the final round.

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Jordan, who rallied with home runs in his final four swings at Citizens Bank Park, became the first Cardinals player to win the Home Run Derby, MLB.com reported.

Walker, 24, who has 22 home runs during the 2026 regular season, had eight home runs with one swing left and he sent another one over the fence. Under Derby rules, batters who end on a homer are allowed unlimited swings after that until a ball does not clear the fence, according to MLB.com.

Walker responded with blasts that measured 413, 450 and 407 feet to win the title in front of 43,863 unhappy Philadelphia fans who booed after every swing, ESPN reported.

Before Walker, the highest finishing Cardinals player in a Home Run Derby was Albert Pujols, who fell to Garret Anderson in the finals of the 2003 event, according to MLB.com.

It was the second time that Schwarber, 33, had finished as the runner-up in the contest. He also took second in the 2018 competition at Nationals Park behind Bryce Harper.

Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Junior Caminero, who lost 6-5 to Walker in the semifinal, had the longest home run of the night. The 23-year-old third baseman, with 28 regular-season homers, smashed a drive 491 feet on Monday, ESPN reported.

Schwarber defeated Boston’s Wilson Contreras 9-8 in the other semifinal.

Both Jordan and Contreras had the most homers during the first round, clouting 13 apiece. Schwarber hit 10, while Caminero had 12.

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