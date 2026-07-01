America 250: Bobblehead collection celebrating milestone anniversary

The Bobblehead Hall of Fame is releasing a special collection of 16 key figures from U.S. history -- plus a bobblehead of the Declaration of Independence.

MILWAUKEE — The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum is celebrating the 250th anniversary of America’s freedom in a big way.

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The Milwaukee-based museum announced on Tuesday that it is releasing a set of 16 bobbleheads that will honor key players in U.S. history. The bobbleheads will be numbered to 1,776 and will sell for $30 or $35 apiece.

The museum will also be releasing a bobblehead version of the Declaration of Independence.

🇺🇸 New Release Alert! 🇺🇸



Celebrate American history with our latest collection of bobbleheads featuring iconic figures who helped shape the nation! From Betsy Ross and Andrew Carnegie to inventors, leaders, and change-makers, each bobblehead captures a piece of our shared story.… pic.twitter.com/qBR6Unvx4h — National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum (@BobbleheadHall) July 1, 2026

The bobbleheads will be released throughout the rest of 2026. They feature:

Founding Fathers and statesmen: Benjamin Franklin and Alexander Hamilton.

Benjamin Franklin and Alexander Hamilton. Inventors: Eli Whitney, Alexander Graham Bell, Thomas Edison and Samuel Morse.

Eli Whitney, Alexander Graham Bell, Thomas Edison and Samuel Morse. Abolitionists: Frederick Douglass and William Lloyd Garrison.

Frederick Douglass and William Lloyd Garrison. Women’s rights: Susan B. Anthony and Mary Edwards Walker.

Susan B. Anthony and Mary Edwards Walker. Social reformers and educators: Dorthea Dix, and Thomas Hopkins Gallaudet.

Dorthea Dix, and Thomas Hopkins Gallaudet. Flag makers: Betsy Ross and Mary Pickersgill.

Betsy Ross and Mary Pickersgill. Industrialist/philanthropist: Andrew Carnegie.

“The new series, which marks the first bobblehead for over half of the individuals featured, joins many previously released patriotic bobbleheads including every President, over a dozen first ladies and many other key people and icons,” Phil Sklar, the CEO and co-founder of the museum, said in a news release.

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum was founded in 2014 in Milwaukee, according to the museum’s website. The actual museum was opened on Feb. 1, 2019, in Milwaukee.

[ Declaration of Independence bobblehead set kicks off America’s 250th anniversary ]

National Bobblehead Day is celebrated annually on Jan. 7.

It is an unofficial holiday created by the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum.

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