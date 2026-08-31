Dolly Parton estate to hold DollyFest for fans to honor singer’s life, career

FILE PHOTO: Dolly Parton attends the We Are Family Foundation honors Dolly Parton & Jean Paul Gaultier at Hammerstein Ballroom on November 05, 2019, in New York City. Her estate announced "DollyFest," a celebration of her legacy. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)

Fans can officially come together to pay tribute to Dolly Parton’s long legacy.

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Her estate has announced an event called DollyFest, to be held in Nashville and London over two consecutive weekends next year.

It was originally scheduled for January 2026 as a celebration of Parton’s 80th birthday, with the singer/songwriter appearing, but it will now celebrate her long life and career, The Associated Press reported.

“We had the venue booked and we had the announcement ready to go. And then, in August 2025, Dolly had to take a step back after her initial health challenges. A lot of people always say, WWDD (What Would Dolly Do?), and, well, at this moment, Dollyfest is WDWD (What Dolly Would Do!),” Danny Nozell, founder and CEO of CTK Enterprises, said in a statement.

Nozell said Parton would not have wanted a traditional memorial to mourn her death.

“So, instead, it feels more appropriate for us to take a beat, let all the tributes that immediately make sense occur naturally, and then, see through this festival-style concept that was truly dreamed up by Dolly,” he said.

Parton’s website said, “While the Estate acknowledges the anticipated events, shows, and programs this fall that will honor Parton, DOLLYFEST will be the party of a lifetime she wanted to share with the world.”

No public ceremony will be held according to Parton’s wishes, but a small private ceremony was held on Aug. 28 for her immediate family, the AP reported.

[ Dolly Parton laid to rest in private funeral ]

The schedule for DollyFest is still being worked out, but more details will be shared on Parton’s official website.

DollyFest is not the only way her estate is keeping her memory alive. Parton and her businesses were working on several projects that were in different phases of completion when she died, including:

There are also other projects, including an avatar show she had shared in a People interview, a documentary, biopic, docuseries, scripted series, Billy the Kid animated series, and others.

Parton told People before her death, “But, you know, we’ve been working with some of those companies who make those avatar performances, and we are in early stages of development on that. It is just crazy what technology can do these days. So, I’m hopin’ to launch a big show like that right here in Nashville soon. Isn’t that just wild? I’ll be like George Jones — they used to call him ‘No Show Jones’ — I won’t have to show up in person but I still get paid! Sounds like a pretty good deal to me.”

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