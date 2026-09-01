Dolly Parton: Tennessee football team will honor country music star with helmet decals

Dolly at UT: Dolly Parton spoke and sang to the rabid Tennessee Volunteers football fans at Neyland Stadium in 2023. (Eakin Howard/Getty Images)
By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The University of Tennessee’s football program will honor the late country singer Dolly Parton with a decal on the back of players’ helmets for the 2026 season, coach Josh Heupel said on Monday.

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Parton, an East Tennessee native who was born and raised in Sevier County, died in Nashville on Aug. 25. She was 80.

“All that she’s meant across the world, this country, and certainly the Queen of East Tennessee,” Heupel told reporters. “A lady that was extremely proud of her roots. You look at her impact, just her ability to give back, make an impact to people, certainly here in East Tennessee.

“She means a lot to people across this country, but certainly here inside the state of Tennessee, too.”

The sticker features a butterfly emblem, which is synonymous with Parton’s brand, CBS Sports reported.

The move follows a similar tribute by Middle Tennessee State University, which announced that its players would wear a jersey patch honoring Parton during its opener against Murray State on Saturday.

Though she was known for her singing, Parton was also revered as a philanthropist and entrepreneur in her native state and worldwide.

She also had a close connection to the university in Knoxville. She spoke at Tennessee’s commencement in 2009 and received an honorary doctorate of humane and musical letters, ESPN reported. She performed on campus during world tours in 2011 and 2014.

When Tennessee hosted Georgia in 2023, Parton led the Neyland Stadium crowd with a rendition of “Rocky Top” along with the university’s choir, the sports cable news outlet reported.

The Volunteers open their 2026 season at home against Furman on Saturday.

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