Domino’s rolls out personal pan pizza

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Domino’s is ready to roll out a personal pizza for customers later this month.

The rectangular, two-piece offering, called the Domino, will make its debut nationally on Aug. 31. the fast-food chain said in a news release.

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Domino’s, based out of Ann Arbor, Michigan, is offering the new menu item as a way to rekindle growth in its U.S. business while the pizza industry attempts to rebound from retail slumps, The Wall Street Journal reported.

U.S. sales at Domino’s, the world’s biggest pizza company, have held up better than its rivals, but the company also reported flat quarterly same-store sales last month, according to the newspaper. Executives told investors that they were not satisfied and expected a new menu item to spark sales.

“The Domino fills a gap in our portfolio,” Joe Jordan, Domino’s incoming CEO, said in a statement. “When everyone wants something different, traditional pizza falls short. The Domino lets every person build the exact pizza they want. It’s fitting that the next generation in pizza is shaped like the logo of the No. 1 pizza company in the world.

“The Domino is so mouthwatering that we gave it our name.”

The new menu item is shaped like the Domino’s logo and is cut into two slices. The chain’s signature Detroit-style crust and two layers of cheese remain, but customers can also choose a sauce and up to three toppings. The slices are topped off with a drizzle of Domino’s garlic seasoning.

Company executives were convinced that people often want their own food, even when eating with other people, Jordan, Domino’s current president who takes over as CEO in October, told The Wall Street Journal in an interview.

“We would hear from consumers, ‘Listen, because we’re sharing food, I need to compromise,’” Jordan told the newspaper.

A one-topping version will sell for around $7.99, Domino’s said in its news release. A two-topping offering as part of Domino’s mix-and-match menu -- where a customer picks any two or more menu items -- will cost $6.99 each.

The personal pizza will come in its own box, but Jordan does not recommend eating it while driving -- a luxury that buyers of sandwiches and hamburgers can enjoy.

“It’s not a sandwich experience. It’s not a calzone experience,” Jordan told The Wall Street Journal. “It’s a pizza experience.”

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