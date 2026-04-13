‘It’s been a struggle’: No Doubt guitarist Tom Dumont shares Parkinson’s diagnosis

FILE PHOTO: Tom Dumont of No Doubt performs at the Coachella Stage during the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 20, 2024, in Indio, California. Dumont shared that he has been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Coachella)

Weeks before No Doubt is scheduled to start their residency in Las Vegas, guitarist Tom Dumont shared that he has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

He shared the news on Instagram, saying that he started seeing symptoms years ago, which sent him to a doctor and neurologist. After several tests, the diagnosis came back as early-onset Parkinson’s, NBC News reported.

“It’s been a struggle,” he said. “It’s a struggle every day, and I’ll make another video with details about what Parkinson’s entails. The good news is I can still play music. I can still play guitar. I’ve been doing really well.”

Dumont said he will still play at Las Vegas’ Sphere when No Doubt plays at the venue from May 6 to June 13, Rolling Stone reported.

Drummer Adrian Young wrote on the post, “My friend, bandmate, and hero……I love you brother,” while bassist Tony Kanal wrote, “Love you beyond words my friend. Can’t wait to get on stage with you again.”

The last time No Doubt toured together was in 2009. They reunited in 2012 for a short residence in Los Angeles. They then reunited again in 2024 for a surprise performance at Coachella, Entertainment Weekly reported. They also performed together in 2025 for FireAid, according to Variety.

Signs and symptoms of Parkinson’s disease

The Mayo Clinic said Parkinson’s disease “is a movement disorder of the nervous system that worsens over time."

It occurs when neurons in the brain break down or die, leading to insufficient dopamine production.

The cause is unknown, but it may be due to genes or the environment, the Mayo Clinic said.

The first symptoms may be barely noticeable, such as a tremor in a hand, foot, or jaw. Other symptoms include stiffness, slow movements, or trouble balancing, the organization said.

Speaking may be soft or slurred, and arms may not swing when someone walks.

Parkinson’s will worsen as the disease progresses. It cannot be cured, but symptoms can be lessened, the Mayo Clinic said.

0 of 31 No Doubt 1989: Gwen Stefani of No Doubt (Photo by Barry King/WireImage) (Barry King/WireImage) No Doubt 1989: No Doubt (Adrian Young, Gwen Stefani and Tony Kanal) at the Newport Beach Concert in Newport Beach, California (Photo by Barry King/WireImage) (Barry King/WireImage) No Doubt 1995: Gwen Stefani of No Doubt performs at the Berkeley Community Theater on December 15, 1995 in Berkeley, California. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images) (Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images) No Doubt 1996: No Doubt band members (L-R) bassist Tony Kanal, singer Gwen Stefani, Tom Dumont and Adrian Young backstage Live 105's BFD 1996 at Shoreline Amphitheatre on June 14, 1996 in Mountain View, California. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images) (Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images) No Doubt 1997: American rock band No Doubt (British-American musician Tony Kanal, American singer Gwen Stefani, American guitarist Tom Dumont, and American drummer Adrian Young) in the press room of the 1997 MTV Video Music Awards, held at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, New York, 4th September 1997. The band won the 'Best Group Video' award at the ceremony, where they also presented the 'Best R&B Video' award. (Photo by Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images) (Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images) No Doubt 2001: No Doubt, Tony Kanal, Gwen Stefani, Adrian Young and Tom Dumont, backstage at the Wadsworth Theater before a taping of ABC Family's "Front Row Center" in Los Angeles, Ca. Sunday, November 11, 2001. *Exclusive* Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images) No Doubt 2001: Singer Gwen Stefani poses with her band No Doubt at "My VH1 Music Awards" at the Shrine Auditorium December 2, 2001 in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by David Klein/Getty Images) (David Klein/Getty Images) No Doubt 2002: Tom Dumont, Gwen Stefani and Adrian Young of No Doubt attend the 44th Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center February 27, 2002 in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images) (Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images) No Doubt 2002: No Doubt guitarist Tom Dumont and lead singer Gwen Stefani perform during the Music Midtown 2002 in Atlanta, Georgia. 5/5/02 Photo by Scott Gries/Getty Images (Scott Gries/Getty Images) No Doubt 2002: No Doubt, with Gwen Stefani, at "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno" at the NBC Studios in Burbank, Ca. Friday, June 7, 2002. Photo by Kevin Winter/ImageDirect. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images) No Doubt 2002: Members of No Doubt arrive at the 2002 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall August 29, 2002 in New York City. (Photo by Mark Mainz/Getty Images) (Mark Mainz/Getty Images) No Doubt 2002: No Doubt during the TRL 1000th episode celebration at the MTV Studios in Times Square, New York City. 10/23/02 Photo by Scott Gries/ImageDirect (Scott Gries/Getty Images) No Doubt 2003: No Doubt and Sting wave after performing during halftime of Super Bowl XXXVII between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Oakland Raiders on January 26, 2003 at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) No Doubt 2003: (L-R) Adrian Young, Tom Dumont, Gwen Stefani and Tony Kanal of No Doubt pose backstage during the 45th Annual Grammy Awards at the Madison Square Garden on February 23, 2003 in New York City. (Photo by Scott Gries/Getty Images) (Scott Gries/Getty Images) No Doubt 2003: Musical Group No Doubt attend the 2003 Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena December 10, 2003 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carlo Allegri/Getty Images) (Carlo Allegri/Getty Images) No Doubt 2004: (L-R) Tony Kanal, Gwen Stefani, Adrian Young, and Tom Dumont of No Doubt pose with their Grammys backstage in the Pressroom at the 46th Annual Grammy Awards held on February 8, 2004 at the Staples Center, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images) (Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images) No Doubt 2009: Drummer Adrian Young (L) and bass player Tony Kanal of the rock band No Doubt perform at the Gibson Amphitheatre on July 22, 2009 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Rebel Waltz) (Kevin Winter) No Doubt 2010: Gwen Stefani and the group "No Doubt" arrive for the formal artist's dinner for the Kennedy Center Honors at the United States Department of State December 4, 2010 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Ron Sachs-Pool/Getty Images) (Pool/Getty Images) No Doubt 2012: The band No Doubt performs at Gibson Amphitheatre on November 30, 2012 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Rebel Waltz) (Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Rebel Waltz) No Doubt 2014: Singer Gwen Stefani of No Doubt performs onstage during day two of the 25th annual KROQ Almost Acoustic Christmas at The Forum on December 13, 2014 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for CBS Radio) (Kevin Winter) No Doubt 2015: No Doubt performs onstage during Global Citizen 2015 Earth Day on National Mall to end extreme poverty and solve climate change on April 18, 2015 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Global Citizen) (Noam Galai) No Doubt 2015: (L-R) Musicians Gwen Stefani, Tony Kanal and Adrian Young of No Doubt perform onstage during Rock in Rio USA at the MGM Resorts Festival Grounds on May 8, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images) (Christopher Polk/Getty Images) No Doubt 2024: Adrian Young and Gwen Stefani of No Doubt perform at the Coachella Stage during the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 13, 2024 in Indio, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Coachella) (Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Coachella) No Doubt 2024: (L-R) Adrian Young, Tom Dumont, Gwen Stefani, and Tony Kanal of No Doubt performs at the Coachella Stage during the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 20, 2024 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella) (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella) No Doubt 2025: Gwen Stefani of No Doubt performs onstage during the FIREAID Benefit Concert for California Fire Relief at The Kia Forum on January 30, 2025 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for FIREAID) (Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for FIREAID) No Doubt 2025: No Doubt performs onstage during the FIREAID Benefit Concert for California Fire Relief at The Kia Forum on January 30, 2025 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for FIREAID) (Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for FIREAID)

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