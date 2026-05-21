Kyle Busch, two-time NASCAR series champion, dies at 41

The two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion died on May 21. He was 41.

CONCORD, N.C. — Kyle Busch, a two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, has died, his family announced on Thursday. He was 41.

[ Read more trending news ]

Family announces Busch’s death

Update 6:56 p.m. ET May 21: The Busch family, Richard Childress Racing and NASCAR issued a joint statement saying that Kyle Busch died after being hospitalized. No cause of death was given.

Earlier, Busch’s family said that the driver had been hospitalized with a severe illness but did not elaborate. He had been scheduled to race in Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

“Our entire NASCAR family is heartbroken by the loss of Kyle Busch,” the statement said. “A future Hall of Famer, Kyle was a rare talent, one who comes along once in a generation. He was fierce, he was passionate, he was immensely skilled and he cared deeply about the sport and fans.”

A joint statement on behalf of the Busch family, Richard Childress Racing and NASCAR. pic.twitter.com/7fYGjIqxoJ — NASCAR (@NASCAR) May 21, 2026

Busch was the younger brother of Hall of Famer Kurt Busch.

Kyle Busch’s death comes 11 days after he radioed his crew near the end of a Cup Series race in Watkins Glen, asking a doctor to give him a “shot” after the race, The Associated Press reported.

According to the television broadcast of the race, Busch had been struggling with a sinus cold that was compounded by the intense G-forces and elevation changes at the New York road course, the AP reported.

We are saddened and heartbroken to share the news of the passing of Kyle Busch, a two-time Cup champion and one of our sport's greatest and fiercest drivers. He was 41 years old.



We extend our deepest condolences to the Busch family, Richard Childress Racing and the entire… pic.twitter.com/FARIF6OKrw — NASCAR (@NASCAR) May 21, 2026

Original report: Busch, 41, who won 63 races on NASCAR’s main circuit and 234 across its three series -- more than any other driver -- had also been scheduled to compete in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at the speedway.

“Kyle has experienced a severe illness resulting in hospitalization,” the Busch family said in a statement posted on social media. “He is currently undergoing treatment and will not compete in any of his scheduled activities this weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway. We ask for understanding and privacy as our family navigates this situation.”

Details about Busch’s illness were not disclosed. The two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion willnot compete in a race for the first time since 2015, USA Today reported.

Statement Regarding Kyle Busch from the Busch Family:



“Kyle has experienced a severe illness resulting in hospitalization. He is currently undergoing treatment and will not compete in any of his scheduled activities this weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway. We ask for… — Kyle Busch (@KyleBusch) May 21, 2026

Richard Childress Racing announced that Austin Hill, who drives the No. 21 for RCR in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, will step in for Busch in the No. 8 Chevrolet for Sunday’s 600-mile race.

“Kyle Busch’s health is our upmost priority and he and his family have the full resources of RCR behind them,” Richard Childress Racing said in a statement. ”Kyle is an integral part of our organization and we wish him a safe and speedy recovery. His No. 8 Chevrolet will be ready and waiting for him. We’re thankful to Austin Hill for stepping in to drive the No. 8 Chevrolet this weekend. Please keep Kyle and the Busch family in your prayers, and help us respect the family’s privacy at this time.”

Kyle Busch’s health is our upmost priority and he and his family have the full resources of RCR behind them. Kyle is an integral part of our organization and we wish him a safe and speedy recovery. His No. 8 Chevrolet will be ready and waiting for him. We’re thankful to Austin… — RCR (@RCRracing) May 21, 2026

Busch’s last victory on the main NASCAR circuit came in 2023, his first year with RCR.

The Las Vegas native won Cup titles in 2015 and 2019, ESPN reported.

© 2026 Cox Media Group