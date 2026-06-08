Lost teddy bear goes on adventure, has happy ending

FILE PHOTO: A well-loved teddy bear was left behind at the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, but after a week, the bear and its young owner were reunited.

DALLAS-FORT WORTH, Texas — A lost toy went on quite an adventure before being returned to its young owner.

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Patrick Webb, 4, was already on the plane with his family, flying from Dallas-Fort Worth to the Virgin Islands, when his family realized his beloved teddy bear, “Bobby,” was missing, KXAS reported.

“We got in our seats and realized that we had left Bobby behind,” Joe Webb told KXAS. “And we made an attempt to try to get him back before the flight took off, but it was tight. And then we just kind of didn’t know what to do.”

American Airlines employees found Bobby in the Admirals Club lounge, where the Webbs were waiting for their flight.

While the Webbs were away, Bobby went on his own airport vacation, and the crew sent photos and updates to show Patrick that he was OK.

Bobby became an “honorary” American Airlines employee and visited the hub control center, the ramp, helped with baggage, and greeted lounge visitors.

When the Webb family returned home, Bobby was waiting for him at the gate, along with gift bags for both Patrick and his twin brother William and a “passport” for Bobby to remind the family of his adventures, KXAS reported.

American Airlines shared a video of Bobby’s exploits and the long-awaited reunion with Patrick on Instagram.

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