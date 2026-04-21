Madonna offers reward for missing vintage costumes

INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 17: Madonna (R) performs with Sabrina Carpenter at the Coachella Stage during the 2026 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 17, 2026 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella)

Pop icon Madonna is offering a reward for her costumes that went missing after her Coachella appearance on April 17.

The Material Girl shared on Instagram that someone took the vintage costumes she wore for the event, Billboard reported.

The purple corset, boots and jacket were the same ones she wore during her last Coachella performance, the publication said.

The clothing and jewelry were last seen on a golf cart on the Empire Polo Grounds around 1:30 a.m. Saturday.

TMZ said an Indo Police Department representative said Madonna’s representative filed a police report about the missing items.

Police at this point do not believe her items were targeted. Instead, they think the bags they were in fell off the cart on the way to the bus. When staff arrived at a hotel shortly after the event, they realized the bags were missing, TMZ reported.

“These aren’t just clothes, they are part of my history,” the singer said. She added, “I’m hoping and praying that some kind soul, will find these items and reach out to my team,” and offered a reward for their return.

0 of 33 Photos: Madonna through the years 1978: Singer Madonna is shown in New York City in fall 1978. (Michael McDonnell/Archive Photos/Getty Images) Photos: Madonna through the years 1984: American singer and actress Madonna poses outside the first MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York on September 14, 1984. (Sonia Moskowitz/Getty Images) Photos: Madonna through the years 1990: American singer and actress Madonna performs her song "Vogue" at the MTV Video Music Awards in September 1990. (Frank Micelotta/ImageDirect via Getty Images) Photos: Madonna through the years 1991: Madonna and Michael Jackson are shown at an after-party for the 63rd annual Academy Awards on March 25, 1991. (Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images) Photos: Madonna through the years 1993: Madonna is shown at the Madison Square Show in New York City on Oct. 14, 1993. (Steve Eichner/WireImage via Getty Images) Photos: Madonna through the years 1996: Madonna appears at the Los Angeles premiere of "Evita" on Dec. 14, 1996. (Kevin Mazur Archive/WireImage via Getty Images) Photos: Madonna through the years 2001: Pop star Madonna performs in concert July 25, 2001, at Madison Square Garden in New York City. (Mario Tama/Getty Images) Photos: Madonna through the years 2002: Singer and actress Madonna and her husband, film director Guy Ritchie, arrive with their daughter, Lourdes, at the opening of the Mario Testino photography exhibition January 29, 2002, at the National Portrait Gallery in London. (Anthony Harvey/Getty Images) Photos: Madonna through the years 2003: Singers Britney Spears (left), Madonna and Christina Aguilera perform onstage during the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 28, 2003, in New York City. (Scott Gries/Getty Images) Photos: Madonna through the years 2004: Singer/actress Madonna performs onstage during her "Re-Invention" World Tour 2004 at The Great Western Forum, May 27, 2004, in Inglewood, California. The outfit she is wearing is designed by Christian LaCroix. (Frank Micelotta/Getty Images) Photos: Madonna through the years 2005: Singer Madonna and her husband, director Guy Ritchie, arrive at the UK Premiere of "Revolver" at the Odeon Leicester Square on September 20, 2005, in London. (Gareth Davies/Getty Images) Photos: Madonna through the years 2006: Singer Madonna performs live at the LTU Arena on August 20, 2006, in Duesseldorf, Germany. (Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images) Photos: Madonna through the years 2007: Madonna performs on stage during the Live Earth concert held at Wembley Stadium on July 7, 2007, in London. (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images) Photos: Madonna through the years 2008: Singer Madonna, with special guest singer Britney Spears, performs during her Sticky and Sweet Tour at Dodger Stadium on November 6, 2008, in Los Angeles. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Photos: Madonna through the years 2009: Singer Madonna (left) and daughter Lourdes Leon attend the New York premiere of "NINE" at the Ziegfeld Theatre on December 15, 2009, in New York City. (Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images for The Weinstein Company) Photos: Madonna through the years 2010: Singer Madonna and daughter Lourdes Leon attends the "Material Girl" collection launch at Macy's Herald Square on September 22, 2010, in New York City. (Bryan Bedder/Getty Images) Photos: Madonna through the years 2011: Lourdes Leon (left) and Madonna arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar party hosted by Graydon Carter held at Sunset Tower on February 27, 2011, in West Hollywood, California. (Craig Barritt/Getty Images) Photos: Madonna through the years 2012: Nicki Minaj, Madonna and MIA perform during the Bridgestone Super Bowl XLVI Halftime Show at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 5, 2012, in Indianapolis. (Christopher Polk/Getty Images) Photos: Madonna through the years 2013: Madonna attends the Costume Institute Gala for the "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2013, in New York City. (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for The Huffington Post) Photos: Madonna through the years 2014: Singer Madonna (right) and son David Banda Mwale Ciccone Ritchie attend the 56th Grammy Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2014, in Los Angeles. (Jason Merritt/Getty Images) Photos: Madonna through the years 2015: Madonna performs onstage during the 57th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on February 8, 2015, in Los Angeles. (Larry Busacca/Getty Images for NARAS) Photos: Madonna through the years 2016: Madonna attends the "Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology" Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2016, in New York City. (Larry Busacca/Getty Images) Photos: Madonna through the years 2017: Madonna attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017, in New York City. (Neilson Barnard/Getty Images) Photos: Madonna through the years 2018: Madonna attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & the Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018, in New York City. (Neilson Barnard/Getty Images) Photos: Madonna through the years 2019: Maluma and Madonna perform onstage during the 2019 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 1, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images for dcp) Photos: Madonna through the years 2021: Madonna speaks onstage during the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on September 12, 2021, in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Theo Wargo/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS) Photos: Madonna through the years 2022: Madonna attends a celebration of the Lola bag, hosted by Burberry & Riccardo Tisci on April 20, 2022, in Los Angeles. (Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images for Burberry) Photos: Madonna through the years 2026: Madonna (R) performs with Sabrina Carpenter at the Coachella Stage during the 2026 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 17, 2026 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella) (Kevin Mazur/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coa)

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