National Doughnut Day: Freebies and deals

June 5 marks National Doughnut Day, and like any special “holiday,” the day is marked with deals that could net you free or cheap food.

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Remember, the deals are available at participating locations.

Dunkin’ is giving away a free doughnut with the purchase of a beverage for the holiday.

It is also offering new merchandise in a partnership with Stoney Clover Lane.

Convenience store 7-Eleven will offer classic glazed doughnuts for $.50 each, the company said in a news release. The deal is for rewards members. Mini doughnut packs, sold under the 7-Select brand, are $1.

Krispy Kreme will give a free doughnut to every customer, no purchase necessary. The deal is available in-store or through the drive-thru only.

Duck Donuts will also give a free classic doughnut to customers while supplies last.

VooDoo Doughnuts is giving free doughnuts to Fan Club members at participating locations.

Sheetz customers can get a free doughnut with any food or beverage purchase of $5 or more. The deal is available in the Sheetz app, the “Today” show reported.

Tim Hortons Rewards Members can score a free classic or specialty doughnut for free with beverage purchase, according to the Detroit Free Press.

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