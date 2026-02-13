Olympic ‘punishment’: Speed skater does his fantasy football penance during games

MILAN, ITALY - FEBRUARY 08: Casey Dawson of Team United States competes during Speed Skating Men's 5000m on day two of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic games at Milano Speed Skating Stadium on February 08, 2026 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Joosep Martinson/Getty Images)

Anyone who plays fantasy football knows that when you’re in last place in the season, there is typically some sort of embarrassing penalty.

And just because you may be at the top of your real sport, you still have to pay the price for losing, even if it means it has to happen at the Olympics.

That’s what happened to Team USA speed skater Casey Dawson.

He came in last in his fantasy football league, so while he is walking around the Milan Cortina Games, he is carrying an unusual phone case, one with a large fake foot attached to it, KNBC reported.

Dawson told NBC Sports, “The phone case is pretty ridiculous. It’s huge, clunky.”

But that’s not all.

He has a small “flashy” backpack, too, thanks to the off-hours competition.

Casey Dawson might not know ball, but he can definitely speed skate! pic.twitter.com/9mr2n4syWt — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) February 9, 2026

“It keeps me humble. It keeps me grounded. It puts a smile on my face every time I see it. It’s kind of ridiculous, but it’s fun. It keeps everything fun and light-hearted,” he said earlier this month, according to The Associated Press.

“Unfortunately, the timing is the Games,” he said. “So I have to carry it around for the biggest stage in the world.”

The last-place finisher, which Dawson was for the 2024-25 season, has to carry the foot for the entire speed skating season, the AP reported. Other Olympians are in Dawson’s fantasy league, including Emery Lehman and Ethan Cepuran, NBC Olympics reported.

As for who lost this year? It was Lehman, the AP reported.

“We’re always trying to one-up ourselves,” Dawson said. “Maybe it’ll be a roller suitcase next season.”

Lehman had another suggestion since he’s retiring after these Olympics.

“I think my punishment is I’ve got to come back ... to skate a 1,500,” Lehman said, according to the AP. “That’s worse than carrying the pink backpack. I’d rather carry the pink backpack.”

©2026 Cox Media Group