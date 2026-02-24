Otters frolic in snow at Baltimore’s National Aquarium

File photo. It was a fun day for otters at Baltimore's National Aquarium.

BALTIMORE — While residents and motorists along many parts of the Atlantic seaboard were frustrated by Monday’s snowy weather, a pair of otters enjoyed some carefree moments at the National Aquarium in Baltimore.

Security cameras at the aquarium captured the American river otters frolicking at about 7 a.m. ET at the Maryland tourist venue, The Associated Press reported.

The aquarium’s Facebook page noted that the otters were “rolling, sliding and romping through the snow” on an outside deck at the aquarium, located near Baltimore’s Inner Harbor.

One otter had a running start before sliding across the snow, according to the AP.

“Marylanders may have been fretting about the snow, but the otters visiting our Harbor Wetland exhibit were not,” the National Aquarium wrote in a Facebook post.

The otter-ly cute video was punctuated by the sounds of Tavares’ 1976 song, “Heaven Must Be Missing an an Angel.”

Up to 15 inches of snow and 60 mph winds knocked out power to residents across Maryland’s Eastern Shore, The Baltimore Sun reported.

By Monday at 9:30 a.m. ET, Baltimore recorded about 4 inches of snow, with some suburban areas receiving up to 5 inches, WJZ reported.

