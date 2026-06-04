Prince estate to release ‘Timeless’ album of rarities

Unreleased recordings from the archives of the late seven-time Grammy Award winner will be available on Aug. 28.

Prince’s purple reign lives on.

The estate of the seven-time Grammy Award winner is releasing a new album filled with previously unreleased recordings, Billboard reported.

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The 10-song album, “Timeless,” will be released released through the estate’s partnership with Sony’s Legacy Recordings and will arrive on Aug. 28, 2026, according to Variety.

Prince, who died on April 21, 2016, at the age of 57, had five No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and 19 songs that hit the Top 10.

Timeless, a new collection of rare and previously unreleased recordings that trace the evolution of Prince’s legendary career. We welcome a first-of-its-kind music project that covers songs from each decade of his beautiful life. Arriving August 28, the set features 10 tracks… pic.twitter.com/XubztbPAoR — Prince (@prince) June 4, 2026

The upcoming album will be preceded by the release of a 1995 recording, “Stone,” Billboard reported. The song is from the artist’s archives and is available to stream, according to the music news website. It was written by Sandra St. Victor, Tom Hammer, and Jules Van Even, Variety reported.

The tracks for “Timeless” will cover recordings from 1977 through 2016, marking the first time that a collection of Prince songs will be curated from every phase of his career, Billboard reported.

“Timeless” will be released in multiple physical configurations, according to Variety. They will include a D2C-exclusive limited-edition Purple Marble Vinyl, standard black vinyl and on CD.

“Timeless” traces Prince’s remarkable artistic evolution across nearly four decades, from his earliest studio recordings as a teenage prodigy in Minneapolis to one of his final recorded performances,” a news release from the singer’s estate stated. “The collection showcases the extraordinary consistency, curiosity and creative ambition that defined his work throughout his life, offering fans a rare opportunity to hear previously unheard chapters of his creative journey.”

Here is the “Timeless” tracklist: .

“I Am You” – 1977 “Tick Tick Bang” – 1981 “Heaven” – 1985 “I Wonder” – 1989 “With This Tear” – 1991 “Stone” – 1995 “Calabama” – 2003 “The Guilty Ones” – 2007 “Bestest Friend” – 2012 “How Come You Don’t Call Me Anymore? (Live)” – 2016

0 of 29 Through the years DETROIT, MI - 1980: Prince, Performing in Detroit, Michigan in 1980. (Photo by Leni Sinclair/Getty Images) (Leni Sinclair/Getty Images) Through the years Musician Prince arrives at this hotel after his sold out show in Madison Square Gardens, New York City, New York, United States, circa 1980s. (Photo by Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images) (Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images) Through the years DETROIT, MI - MARCH 23: Prince in performance at Cobo Arena in Detroit on March 23, 1980. (Photo by Leni Sinclair/Getty Images) (Leni Sinclair/Getty Images) Through the years UNITED STATES - SEPTEMBER 13: RITZ CLUB Photo of PRINCE, Prince performing on stage - Purple Rain Tour (Photo by Richard E. Aaron/Redferns) (Richard E. Aaron/Redferns) Through the years HOLLYWOOD - JULY 26: Musician Prince attending the premiere of "Purple Rain" on July 26, 1984 at Mann Chinese Theater in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images) (Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty) Through the years Prince. Arriving at the American Music Awards & performing on the TV Show "Solid Gold" in 1983 (Photo by Ron Wolfson/WireImage) (Ron Wolfson/WireImage) Through the years JULY 27: Musician Prince and Apollonia Kotero in a scence from the movie "Purplpe Rain" which was released on July 27, 1984. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images) (Michael Ochs Archives) Through the years NEW YORK - MARCH 15: Inductee Prince performs following George Harrison's induction at the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame 19th Annual Induction Dinner at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel March 15, 2004 in New York City. (Photo by Frank Micelotta/Getty Images) (Frank Micelotta/Getty Images) Through the years LAS VEGAS - MAY 29: Prince arrives at the 7th Annual Tiger Woods Tiger Jam, on May 29, 2004 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Getty Images) (Getty Images/Getty Images) Through the years NEW ORLEANS - JULY 2: Prince performs at the 10th Anniversary Essence Music Festival at the Superdome on July 2, 2004 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) (Chris Graythen/Getty Images) Through the years LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 19: Musician Prince performs on stage at the 36th NAACP Image Awards at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion on March 19, 2005 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) (Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Through the years LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 19: Musician Prince is seen on stage at the 36th NAACP Image Awards at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion on March 19, 2005 in Los Angeles, California. Prince was honored with the Vanguard Award. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) (Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Through the years LOS ANGELES - MARCH 19: Musician Prince performs onstage at the 36th Annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion on March 19, 2005 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) (Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Through the years LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 24: Musician Prince performs during the American Idol Season 5 Finale on May 24, 2006 at the Kodak Theatre in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Images) (Vince Bucci/Getty Images) Through the years LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 24: Musician Prince performs onstage during the American Idol Season 5 Finale on May 24, 2006 at the Kodak Theatre in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Images) (Vince Bucci/Getty Images) Through the years MIAMI GARDENS, FL - FEBRUARY 04: Prince performs during the "Pepsi Halftime Show" at Super Bowl XLI between the Indianapolis Colts and the Chicago Bears on February 4, 2007 at Dolphin Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images) (Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images) Through the years PASADENA, CA - JUNE 01: Musician Sheila E (L) and singer Prince perform onstage during the 2007 NCLR ALMA Awards held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on June 1, 2007 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NCLR) (Kevin Winter) Through the years PASADENA, CA - JUNE 01: Singer Prince performs onstage during the 2007 NCLR ALMA Awards held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on June 1, 2007 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NCLR) (Kevin Winter) Through the years LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 28: Musician Prince performs his first of three shows onstage during "One Night... Three Venues" hosted by Prince and Lotusflow3r.com held at NOKIA Theatre L.A. LIVE on March 28, 2009 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kristian Dowling/Getty Images for Lotusflow3r.com) (Kristian Dowling) Through the years NEW YORK - JUNE 08: Singer Mariah Carey and musician Prince appear onstage at the Apollo Theater 75th Anniversary Gala at The Apollo Theater on June 8, 2009 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images) (Bryan Bedder/Getty Images) Through the years NEW YORK - OCTOBER 14: Singer/musician Prince makes an announcement at The Apollo Theater on October 14, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images) (Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images) Through the years LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 10: Musician Prince speaks onstage at the 55th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images) (Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images) Through the years DETROIT, MI - APRIL 09: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Prince performs onstage during the "HitnRun" tour at The Fox Theatre on April 9, 2015 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Chelsea Lauren/Getty Images for NPG Records 2015) (Chelsea Lauren) Through the years WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 14: (Exclusive Coverage) Prince performs onstage at Warner Theatre on June 14, 2015 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Karrah Kobus/NPG Records via Getty Images) (Getty Images) Through the years LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 22: Musician Prince speaks onstage during the 2015 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 22, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

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