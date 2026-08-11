Recall alert: 30K pounds of raw beef recalled

FILE PHOTO: Eye of round steaks are among the nearly 30,000 pounds of beef that have been recalled.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture Food Safety and Inspection Service announced the recall of nearly 30,000 pounds of raw beef products.

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The agency said the 29,628 pounds of beef were imported from Argentina without being reinspected in the U.S.

They were produced from May 15 to May 20 and have use-or-freeze by dates ranging from September 15, 2026, to September 20, 2026.

They have an establishment number of “EST. N° OF. 2025," a shipping mark of “26644-AA,” and were sent to distributors and retailers in Florida and Texas.

The following products are part of the recall:

Frigorifico Gorina SAIC boneless beef Top Sirloin Butt (Cuadril Sin Tapa)

Frigorifico Gorina SAIC boneless beef Eye Round (Peceto)

Frigorifico Gorina SAIC boneless beef Topside Cap Off (Nalga AD S/Tapa)

Frigorifico Gorina SAIC boneless beef Flat (Carnaza Cuadrada)

Frigorifico Gorina SAIC boneless beef “Knuckle (Bola de Lomo)

The items came in various-weight cardboard boxes.

The FSIS said there have been no illnesses reported connected to the recall.

For more information, contact Corte Argentino USA LLC at 786-350-5805 or by email.

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