Recall alert: Savannah Bee Company Honey BBQ Sauce - Mustard recalled over undeclared allergens

Barbecue sauce sold nationwide was recalled because of mislabeling.

The Savannah Bee Company has recalled Honey BBQ Sauce — Mustard because the bottles may contain the wrong product.

The company was alerted by a customer that the Honey BBQ Sauce — Mustard bottles actually had Honey BBQ Sauce — Sweet inside, the Food and Drug Administration said.

The sauce has wheat and soy in it, which are not listed on the ingredient list due to the mislabeling.

The recall affects sauce sent nationwide to distribution centers, retailers and directly to customers from July 30, 2025, to Feb. 26, 2026, the FDA said.

The sauce bottles have batch code B1L1360525 and best before date 05/16/27 etched in the bottle neck.

They also have UPC 8 50033 93758 9.

If you have the recalled barbecue sauce, you should dispose of it and request a refund, according to the FDA.

For more information, call the company at 800-955-5080.

©2026 Cox Media Group