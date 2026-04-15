Recall alert: Xanax recalled nationwide

Recall graphic
Recall alert (Cox Media Group)
By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The Food and Drug Administration has announced the nationwide recall of the anti-anxiety medication Xanax.

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The agency said the recall affects a single lot, 8177156, which expires on 02/28/2027.

The recall occured because the pills failed dissoolution specfications, the FDA said.

The recalled Xanax came in 3 mg pills with the bottles containing 60 tablets. They were distributed by Viatris Specialty of Morgantown, West Virginia. They were produced in Ireland and have NDC number 58151-506-91.

The pills were distrubuted in the U.S. from Aug, 27, 2024 to May 29, 2025, the California State Board of Parmacy said in a news release.

They were initially recalled on March 17, but the recall was classified as a Class II on April 8.

A Class II recall is "a situation in which use of or exposure to a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote," the FDA said.

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