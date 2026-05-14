World Cup final to have Super Bowl-style halftime show; Madonna, Shakira and BTS to perform

FILE PHOTO: Shakira performs on stage during a massive free show at Copacabana beach on May 02, 2026 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. She will join Madonna and BTS on the global stage at the World Cup final halftime show. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

All eyes from across the globe will be on North America for the World Cup, and this time the final will have more of a feeling of the Super Bowl, at least when it comes to the entertainment.

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FIFA announced that the final will have a Super Bowl-style concert when it is played at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on July 19, The Associated Press reported.

League president Gianni Infantino said it would combine “music and football on the biggest stage in sport for a very special cause.”

The special cause: the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, which helps children have access to education and soccer. The show is expected to raise $100 million.

Coldplay’s Chris Martin will curate the show and entertainers such as Madonna, Shakira and BTS will be the headliners, the AP reported.

Martin teased the show with help from Sesame Street and Muppets, as well as BTS.

The official soccer rules state that halftime should not exceed 15 minutes. It is not known if a longer show will be allowed for the final, CNN reported.

“Generally, the perception is the 15-minute halftime is sacrosanct — you don’t mess with it,” international affairs professor Sean Jacobs told The New York Times. "The link between entertainment and sports, if you grew up in the United States, that’s what you’re used to, but you don’t have to convince people to love football in Africa, in Europe or in Asia or South America.”

This is also not the only time music will take center stage at the World Cup. The opening ceremony will include Alejandro Fernández, Belinda, Danny Ocean, Lila Downs, Los Ángeles Azules, Maná and Tyla.

The World Cup will kick off on June 11 in Mexico City, with matches being held in the U.S. and Canada.

For the complete schedule, click here.

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