Tucker Wetmore adds 17 new shows to The Brunette World Tour

Tucker Wetmore's extending The Brunette World Tour, adding 17 new dates, including stops in Los Angeles and Chicago.

“This tour has already been more than I ever imagined,” he says. “Getting to add more dates and head back out West to play some bucket-list venues is something I'm really grateful for and I can't wait to keep it rolling.”

The new additions start June 21 in Uncasville, Connecticut, and wrap Oct. 27 with his recently announced show at Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheatre.

Maddox Batson, William Beckmann, George Birge, Jacob Hackworth, Braxton Keith and Stella Lefty will join him on the trek. Presales start Wednesday, before tickets become available to the public on Friday.

Tucker will also release his new track, "Sunburn," on March 13, promising it's the first in a steady stream of new music to come this year.

