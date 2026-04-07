Two months after its peak, 'Choosin' Texas' is back for fifth week at #1

Ella Langley's "Choosin' Texas" is proving to have staying power the size of the state it mentions, as the track returns to #1 on Billboard's all-genre Hot 100.

This is the fifth nonconsecutive week the song has reigned at #1 on the chart, dating back to its first in mid-February. The April 1 release of the song's star-studded music video, shot in Forth Worth, Texas, helped with the song's rise from its previous position at #2.

Ella's now in the company of notables like Adele, Beyoncé and Madonna, becoming one of the only women to spend five or more weeks at #1 on the Hot 100.

At the same time, "Choosin' Texas" hangs on for a 19th week atop Billboard's Hot Country Songs ranking, while logging a sixth week at #1 on the Streaming Songs rundown.

The timing couldn't be better since Ella's sophomore studio album, Dandelion, comes out Friday.

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