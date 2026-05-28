Tyler Hubbard's 'Land' is an encouraging taste of his next chapter

If you happen to be going through a tough time, Tyler Hubbard's new song, "Land," may just be the bit of encouragement you need.

“When the rug gets pulled on your best made plans/ It’s how you fall and where you land,” he sings on the track.

"Really, it’s about overcoming obstacles in life," Tyler says of the new song. "It’s about how you handle curveballs, if you will, and hurdles and speed bumps and all the things along the way."

"And you know, it also talks about celebrating the good things in life and the successes," he continues, "but it’s really, I think what makes a man is how you handle and how you overcome the hard, difficult seasons of life."

"Land" is the beginning of Tyler's next chapter of music, which is coming soon.

He heads out on the road in September with Dan + Shay on The Young Tour.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.