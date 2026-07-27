The 'Wagon Wheel' turns more than a billion times on Spotify

Darius Rucker found out he's a member of the Spotify Billions Club just before going onstage Saturday at Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheatre.

He and Old Crow Medicine Show’s Ketch Secor were presented a plaque signifying that "Wagon Wheel" has passed that many streams on the service, before singing it together later in the night.

Ketch is one of the song's writers, having finished it from a lyric started by the legendary Bob Dylan.

“You never know where a song is going to take you, and I don’t think any of us could’ve imagined ‘Wagon Wheel’ would still mean this much to people all these years later,” Darius says. “To celebrate a billion streams with Ketch right before we walked out at Red Rocks made it even more special. I’m grateful to everybody who’s made this song part of their lives, and I’ll keep singing it as long as y’all let me!”

Old Crow Medicine Show released the original version of "Wagon Wheel" in 2004, before it arrived on Darius' True Believers album in 2013.

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