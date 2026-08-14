'Wannabe' in your 'Shoes': Gavin Adcock's new perspective

Newcomer Gavin Adcock weighs the cost of his success in his new track, "Shoes."

"I’ll have to admit/ I don’t have a problem paying bills/ But I don’t ever make it back home/ To any of Mama’s Sunday meals," he sings. "And I had a friend/ The last time we talked/ We didn’t see eye-to-eye/ And I was off, way out west/ When they said he died."

Gavin co-wrote the song from his third studio album in three years.

“‘Shoes’ is about how everybody looks in the mirror and for some reason thinks their life isn’t good enough," he reflects. "They look at other people and think the grass is greener on the other side. It’s a reminder for everybody that we’ve only got one life. Live it. Love it. Make the best out of it!”

The Day I Hang It Up arrives Oct. 2 and included his current radio single, "Wannabe."

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.