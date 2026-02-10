Want Riley Green in the 'Worst Way'? A Valentine's Day reality check

Valentine's Day is Saturday, and if Riley Green happens to be your dream romantic partner, the "Don't Mind If I Do" hitmaker has a bit of a reality check for you.

Riley confesses he's not that much of a Casanova, at least when it comes to preparation.

"I’m definitely a procrastinator when it comes to any holidays," he reveals. "A lot of my Christmas gifts get wrapped in newspaper."

"And I don’t know that I’ve celebrated a Valentine’s Day with a girl," he continues, "but I would imagine that if I did, it would go a lot like that. It would be a last-minute type of flower from the grocery store type situation."

While Riley's much-discussed relationship status still remains unknown, we do know he appears to be free on Feb. 14. He's not set to be back at work until he plays the Florida Strawberry Festival in Plant City on March 1.

