Warren Zeiders maps out the 'No Brakes' underplays for third album

Warren Zeiders will play four intimate shows at the end of September to celebrate the release of his third studio album, No Brakes.

“Happy to say that I'm officially going back to these venues that I played five years ago, when it was just me and my guitar player on the 717 Tapes Tour," the "Pretty Little Poison" hitmaker says. "I'm excited to bring my show back to small clubs, pack them full with high energy, full band — me and the boys together playing the whole album top to bottom for the fans."

Warren kicks off the No Brakes album release shows Sept. 23 at Nashville's Exit/In, before playing Detroit's El Club on release day, Sept. 25.

He'll continue Sept. 28 at Toronto's Horseshoe Tavern, before stopping at Champs Downtown in State College in his home state of Pennsylvania.

Tickets are on sale now.

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