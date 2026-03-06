Watch Gabby Barrett make it through the rain in new video for 'The Easy Part'

Gabby Barry won't come in out of the rain in her new video for "The Easy Part."

In the clip for the breakup song, which she co-wrote with HARDY and others, Gabby stands in the street singing about the end of a relationship while we see a couple break up, then flash back to their happier times. As the video reaches its emotional climax, it starts raining, and Gabby continues to sing while getting drenched. At the end of the video, the female half of the couple goes for a drive and passes by her ex, who's in his truck with another woman. She smiles to herself, while he looks upset.

Gabby says in a statement, "'The Easy Part' plays with the idea that sometimes the dramatic moment in a relationship feels like the hardest part, but often it's what comes after that really stays with you.”

"The song reflects on those memories; the good and the complicated, and realizing what they meant over time. In the video, you see those moments play out as she looks back on the relationship and ultimately chooses peace and keeps moving forward.”

Gabby celebrated her 26th birthday on Thursday. This summer she'll be opening for Parker McCollum on his tour.

