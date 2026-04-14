Watching daily chances for strong storms

DAYTON, OH — The Miami Valley remains in a somewhat murky weather pattern where each day brings the risk for storms, but also the likelihood of nice weather otherwise.

That trend will continue tonight, Wednesday, and again Thursday. If we come across any isolated severe thunderstorms, damaging winds will be the main threat.

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Saturday brings some changes. A strong cold front will sweep through the region, likely bringing a line of thunderstorms.

Some of these could also be strong to severe with damaging winds, large hail, and even a brief, isolated tornado.

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Behind the Saturday front, we get much colder. Ready for more 30s? We’re likely dealing with frosty conditions on Monday morning.

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