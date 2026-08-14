'Way to Go': Zach John King is a 'perfect mix' with Brooks & Dunn

Brooks & Dunn topped the country chart with "That Ain't No Way to Go" in 1994, about three years before Zach John King was born. Now the newcomer's releasing his own "Way to Go" — and the Country Music Hall of Famers are singing it with him.

"'Way To Go' is a fun one," Zach says. "I write a lot of heartbreak songs, so this one is a nice change of pace.It's about seeing somebody you know is trouble and choosing to follow through anyway. Getting Brooks & Dunn on this song still doesn't feel real to me. They were such a massive part of my journey with country music, and we've gotten to know each other over the past year."

"The song was already done, and it was never written to be a duet," he explains. "But the idea hit me and I just thought, 'how cool would it be to have them on this track?' They graciously said yes and what came out of it is something I'm really proud of. It's a perfect mix of new and classic all in one song."

The duet appears on Zach's 20-track debut album, I'm What You Get, which also features his top-15 breakthrough "Get to Drinkin'." It comes out Aug. 28.

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