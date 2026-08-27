Weather looks good for tonight’s lunar eclipse

DAYTON, OH — A 96% eclipse of the moon will be visible in the sky over the Miami Valley tonight.

The partial eclipse will begin at 10:33PM tonight. Maximum eclipse, when the moon will be most red, occurs at 12:12AM Friday.

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The weather should cooperate. Cumulus clouds from today will diminish as we cool off this evening.

By the time the eclipse gets underway, we should see mostly clear skies.

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Looking ahead, there isn’t much rain headed our way.

High-pressure ridging takes control, leading to dry and eventually hot conditions. Highs near 90 return starting Monday.

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