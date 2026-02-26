Why are Riley Green & Carly Pearce snuggling & drinking wine?

The mystery only seems to be deepening with Carly Pearce, as she adds a new player to her developing musical drama: Riley Green.

On Monday she cleared her Instagram feed, save for a sultry photo that seems to show her sitting on the edge of a bed, wearing a negligee and staring off into the distance.

Then on Wednesday she promised there would be more info on Thursday, attaching a short clip of a video monitor showing a man's hand stroking her arm and leg as she holds a glass of red wine.

“Baby isn’t doing this, the definition of insane," she sings in the background.

On Thursday, she shared another clip, revealing the masculine hand belongs to Riley.

The audio clip remains the same, though if you listen closely, it adds a harmony from Riley. A subsequent news release teases the upcoming track without offering much more clarity.

With Riley fans excited about a video that hints at being as steamy as "Worst Way," Carly devotees are still waiting for news of her upcoming fifth studio album, featuring the lead single "Dream Come True" and the recently released "Church Girl."

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.