With 'Choosin' Texas' spending its 12th week at #1, Ella Langley's 'Loving Life Again'

"Choosin' Texas" just may be the best decision Ella Langley ever made.

The lead single from Dandelion is now spending its 12th week atop Billboard's Hot 100, continuing an impressive run that started back in February.

"Choosin' Texas" is one of only 25 songs to top the chart for a dozen weeks or more since the chart's beginning in 1958. It's also one of only five by solo women, and the only one on the list by a country artist.

While it's impossible to know what's ahead for the song with seemingly never-ending staying power, we do know what Ella's next single will be. It shouldn't be long before you start hearing "Loving Life Again" on country radio — and probably pop radio, too, given Ella's impressive track record.

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