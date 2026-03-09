Wynonna teaming with Rock Hall of Fame nominee for summer tour

Wynonna is hitting the road with newly minted Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominee Melissa Etheridge this summer.

The two are joining forces for a co-headlining tour called Raised On Radio, which Wy says in a statement "isn't just a tour name — it's my roots and wings."

"It's late nights with the dial turned low, chasing distant stations through the static. It's songs that felt like they understood me before I understood myself," she continues. "The radio was my teacher, my comfort, my escape. The songs playing through that radio shaped me as a dreamer and an artist. This tour is about going back to that feeling and sharing it with you."

Melissa adds, "I was literally raised on the radio. ... It helped shape me to become the versatile writer and musician that I am today."

In an Instagram video promoting the tour, Wynonna is seen driving in a vintage car listening to the radio, which keeps fading in and out from Melissa's song "I'm the Only One" to Wynonna's "No One Else on Earth." Wynonna pulls over and calls Melissa, asking her, "Are you thinking what I'm thinking?"

"No one else on Earth, baby," Melissa replies. "I'm the only one."

"I'll meet you there!" responds Wy.

The tour launches in Vienna, Virginia, on June 24 and is scheduled to wrap up Sept. 11 in Allegan, Michigan. Both women will donate $1 from every ticket sold to charity: Melissa's donations will go to her Etheridge Foundation charity, while Wynonna's donations are earmarked for St. Jude's Children's Hospital.

