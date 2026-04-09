'You'll Be in My Heart': Maddie & Tae's 'Main Street Country' goodbye

Maddie & Tae only have one concert to go as they close this chapter of their lives as a duo.

The "Girl in a Country Song" hitmakers chose a fitting lyric for one of their final recordings: a cover of Phil Collins' "You'll Be in My Heart" from the 1999 Disney movie Tarzan.

"We're in a really bittersweet season of life right now," Maddie Font says, "being mamas and transitioning to different paths careerwise. And so this song just means so much to us and really, like, captures our friendship and where we're at, just how much gratitude and love we hold for each other and our babies and this beautiful thing called life."

As Maddie & Tae wind down their work together, Maddie will launch her solo career and focus on her son, Forrest Henry Font, who'll be 3 in September.

Taylor Kerr plans to be a full-time mom to 4-year-old Leighton Grace Kerr and 1-year-old Chapel Shields Kerr.

You'll find their version of "You'll Be in My Heart" on Disney's new Main Street Country EP.

"We love this movie, our babies love this movie, and just musically, I think it is one of the best soundtracks of all time, like of all movies," Maddie says of Tarzan.

"So Phil Collins crushed it with that song for sure — and crushed my heart. I cry every time I hear it," she adds.

Kane Brown and Katelyn Brown, Dasha, Breland and Restless Road are also on the Main Street Country record.

According to their website, Maddie & Tae's final appearance will be headlining the Red Poppy Festival April 25 in Georgetown, Texas.

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