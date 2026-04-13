Zach Top will keep supplying 'Cold Beer & Country Music' this summer on tour

The "Cold Beer & Country Music" will keep flowing for Zach Top, as he extends his so-named tour throughout the summer.

The 14 new dates include stops at Orange Beach, Alabama’s The Wharf Amphitheater, Boise’s ExtraMile Arena and Pittsburgh’s PPG Paints Arena.

Marcus King Band, Lukas Nelson, Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives, Jake Worthington, Cole Goodwin and Wyatt McCubbin will join him at different points during the run.

Presales for the new dates on the Cold Beer & Country Music Tour start Wednesday, before tickets become available to the public on Friday.

The "South of Sanity" hitmaker has five nominations at May's ACM Awards, before he hits the stage for CMA Fest at Nashville's Nissan Stadium in June. On April 24 he plays Lubbock with George Strait, with more stadium dates coming up in August and September with Chris Stapleton.

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