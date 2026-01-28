Browns hire Ravens OC as head coach

The Cleveland Browns have hired the Ravens' Offensive Coordinator as their new head coach.

The Browns are hiring former Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken, according to reports from ESPN and the NFL Network.

The team confirmed the reports on Wednesday afternoon.

He’ll replace Kevin Stefanski, who was fired earlier this month after six seasons with the Browns.

Managing and Principal Partners Dee and Jimmy Haslam highlighted Monken’s intelligence and innovative offensive mindset.

“He is an outstanding leader and has a clear vision to lead our team as a strong communicator who values trust with his players but also accountability and preparation. In our committee’s exhaustive reference work on Todd, his commitment to player development was evident, and his tough and straightforward coaching is respected by the players and the coaches he’s worked with, putting our team in a position to succeed while developing our players to maximize their talents,” the Haslams said.

Monken, 59, spent the past three seasons as the offensive coordinator in Baltimore, helping lead the Ravens to have the league’s top-ranked offense in 2024.

This will not be Monken’s first tenure with the Browns. He previously served as the offensive coordinator in Cleveland in 2019.

Monken is a longtime assistant coach. His lone head-coaching experience is at the college level. He spent three seasons as the head coach at Southern Mississippi.

“He has a direct, demanding, and detail-oriented leadership style that will create a great incubator for a young team,” Executive Vice President of Football Operations and General Manager Andrew Berry said in a statement.

He was the second candidate for the Browns’ head coaching job to get a second interview, behind Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz. Adam Schefter, ESPN’s Senior NFL Insider, reported that Schwartz “is still under contract to Cleveland and the team wants him to stay.”

