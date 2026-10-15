The 10 Highest-Selling Country Albums of All-Time

SAN DIEGO - JANUARY 26: Singer Shania Twain performs during halftime of Super Bowl XXXVII between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Oakland Raiders on January 26, 2003 at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego, California. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

If you’ve ever wondered which country artist has the highest-selling album, we can tell ya!

According to “Whiskey Riff,” these ate the Top 10, based on this month’s RIAA data.

Not surprisingly, Garth Brooks took three of the Top 5 spots. Shania Twain also claimed three of the Top 10 albums.

Top 10 Highest Selling Albums:

1. “Double Live” Garth Brooks (1998) 25 million

2. “Come On Over” Shania Twain (1997) 20 million

3. “No Fences” Garth Brooks (1990) 18 million

4. “Triple Live” Garth Brooks (2018) 13 million

5. “Wide Open Spaces” The Chicks (1998) 13 million

6. “The Woman in Me” Shania Twain (1995) 12 million

7. “Kenny Rogers’ Greatest Hits” Kenny Rogers (1990) 12 million

8. “Up!” by Shania Twain (2002) 11 million

9. “Fearless” Taylor Swift (2008) 11 million

10. “Fly” The Chicks (1999) 11 million